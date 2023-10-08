“It hasn’t really worked” – West Ham winger told to leave the club as soon as possible

West Ham’s decision to sign Maxwel Cornet from Burnley last summer ‘hasn’t really worked out’.

That is the view of transfer journalist Paul Brown, is thinks the Ivorian winger must leave the Hammers in order to reignite his career.

Signing for just less than £18 million around 12 months ago, there was hope that Cornet could become one of the Hammers’ most influential players. However, after starting just two Premier League games since his arrival at the club, it is clear the 27-year-old is massively out of favour with David Moyes.

Consequently, Brown believes it is time the former Lyon ace considers drawing a line under his time in London and looks to move on.

“It hasn’t really worked for Cornet at West Ham,” the journalist told GiveMeSport.

“I don’t know why. When he was at Burnley, he looked like a player who could give you a spark. He had a spectacular goal in him, occasionally, and he was someone with the talent to change a game.

“He has mostly been used as an impact sub because of those qualities at West Ham, but I can’t remember him turning a game for them or producing anything that would make you think he has to start the next one.

“I think, maybe, he needs a move to resurrect his career because this one hasn’t really worked out for him at all.”