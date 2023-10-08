Joe Wainman believes Leeds United could make a considerable profit if they sell Ethan Ampadu at the end of the season.

Ampadu, who Wainman believes is the best defensive midfielder in the Championship, is likely to leave Elland Road if Leeds United fail to secure instant promotion back to the Premier League.

And if the midfielder does end up leaving Yorkshire, Wainman is confident the Whites will make a sizeable profit on the Welshman after paying Chelsea just £7 million for him.

“For me, Ampadu is the best No.6 in the division,” Wainman told GiveMeSport.

“I think, with the price of No.6s, if Leeds don’t get promoted, there is going to be a massive sell-on clause because the club paid a pittance for him at just £7 million.

“Gray, for me, has been a revelation. We all expected big things, but did we think he would take to the Championship as well as he has? Probably not.

“Anyone coming in is going to have to perform when they do get given the opportunity because I can’t see either of them being dropped very often, to be honest.”