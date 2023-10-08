A Manchester City fan was reportedly arrested after Sunday’s game for attacking an Arsenal fan who was in a wheelchair.

Arsenal managed to finally end their 12-game losing streak to City in the Premier League when they bested the champions 1-0 in a cagey affair.

An 86th-minute goal from substitute Gabriel Martinelli grabbed victory for the Gunners, sending them to the top of the table alongside North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

But there was some violence outside the stadium after full-time as a Manchester City fan was arrested for reportedly attacking an Arsenal supporter who was in a wheelchair.

🚨🚨| A Manchester City fan has been arrested for reportedly attacking an Arsenal fan who was in a wheelchair. [🎥 via @now_arsenaI] pic.twitter.com/5nrN3LvwA1 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) October 8, 2023

Pep Guardiola’s side have clearly missed Rodri, losing every game that the Spanish midfielder hasn’t been involved in as he served his suspension for a red card.

City will be looking to bounce back after the upcoming international break as they attempt to claw back the two-point deficit between them and the North London clubs.