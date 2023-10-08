“He’s upset the whole team” – Man Utd legend admits he’s speaking regularly to Red Devils ace who is “very down”

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has been speaking regularly with struggling Red Devils goalkeeper Andre Onana after his poor recent performances.

The Cameroon shot-stopper joined Man Utd from Inter Milan in the summer, and looked a superb signing initially, as he shone in Serie A and the Champions League with Inter last season.

However, ever since arriving at Old Trafford he’s had a torrid time, making mistake after mistake so far this season, including in yesterday’s narrow win over Brentford.

United fans will surely be concerned, and it seems like Schmeichel is also worried by what he’s seeing from the 27-year-old, who he says he’s been speaking to about his struggles and what it takes to represent this historical club.

Schmeichel is one of the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history, so he will surely have good advice that Onana would do well to take on board.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro, Schmeichel said: “I think a lot of that is pressure, I spoke to him after Bayern, I spoke to him after the other Champions League match against Galatasaray as well, he’s very down on the mistakes he’s made.

“I’m trying to speak to him about what it’s like to be at Manchester United, what you have to take.

“Whatever you’ve made, you have to put it in a box straight away and put it to the side. So you make a mistake in a game, it might be a mistake we see, it might be a mistake that we don’t see, but you wait to think about it and analyse it until after the game or at night or whatever. You have to be there for the next moment, if you’re not you’ll make the next mistake.

“And now he’s upset the whole team. Now they will even more not trust him, and my god, it’s not good.”