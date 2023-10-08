Newcastle considering January move for defender with £52 million release clause

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United want to sign a new defender to help bolster their backline.

According to recent reports, Eddie Howe has identified Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio as his top defensive target.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim Inacio, 22, could become the Magpies’ next marquee signing.

Wanting a new centre-back to help provide competition and cover for the likes of Sven Botman and Fabian Schar, Howe, although preferring to bring in a right-sided defender, could turn to Inacio, who can play either side of a centre-back pairing.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United join the race to sign 19-year-old defensive midfielder
Exclusive: “The club are very surprised” – Fabrizio Romano reveals West Ham response to recent development
Ange Postecoglou interested in bringing former player on £200k-a-week to Tottenham in January

And despite Sporting Lisbon being eager to retain the 22-year-old for the remainder of the season, with the defender’s contract containing a £52 million release clause, should Newcastle, or any other club, activate it, the Portuguese side would be powerless when it comes to negotiations.

Since being promoted to Sporting’s senior first-team in 2020, Inacio, who has four years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 19 goals in 131 games in all competitions.

More Stories Goncalo Inacio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.