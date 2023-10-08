West Ham 1 – 0 Newcastle: Soucek scores after Emerson rounds Pope (video)

West Ham have opened the scoring inside the first 10 minutes during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League clash against Newcastle United at the London Stadium.

With both sides in good form and looking to improve on their top-half-table positions, David Moyes would have known how tough today’s challenge would be.

However, despite the magnitude of the task at hand, following a quick-fire opener from midfielder Tomas Soucek, the Hammers have taken a massive step toward securing another three points.

The Czech midfielder couldn’t have hoped for an easier finish after opposition goalkeeper Nick Pope was beaten by Emerson.

