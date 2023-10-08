Wolves 1 – 1 Aston Villa: Pau Torres scores quick-fire equaliser (video)

Aston Villa FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

Aston Villa were behind for just two minutes against Wolves during Sunday afternoon’s Premier League clash at Molineux.

Despite the home team drawing first blood through Hwang Hee-chan early into the second half, Unai Emery’s Villians were level two minutes later thanks to a poacher’s effort from defender Pau Torres.

More Stories / Latest News
Wolves 1 – 0 Aston Villa: Neto influential in Hee-chan opener (video)
Brighton 1 – 2 Liverpool: Quick-fire Salah brace fires Reds into half-time lead (video)
Video: Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez link up to draw poor Liverpool level

Ollie Watkins has continued his fine form after the Englishman provided the assist for the Spaniard.

Check out the moment Villa equalised below with pictures courtesy of Premier Sports.

 

More Stories Pau Torres

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.