Arsenal eyeing up a move for €20 million-rated La Liga defender

Arsenal are reportedly keen on the Girona defender Miguel Gutierrez.

The 22-year-old has done quite well since joining the Spanish club from Real Madrid for a fee of around €4 million in the summer of 2022. Gutierrez has developed into a key player for Girona since joining them and his performances have caught the attention of Arsenal.

A report from Fichajes claims that Arsenal are looking to add more quality and depth to the left bank department and they have identified Gutierrez as an option to compete with Oleksandr Zinchenko for the starting spot. The Ukrainian is currently the only left-back at the club and Arsenal clearly need more options at their disposal.

The 22-year-old La Liga defender has a contract with Girona until the summer of 2027 and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition. He is under a long-term contract and Girona could easily demand the premium for him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.

Arsenal certainly have the finances to tempt the Spanish club into selling the 22-year-old defender and Gutierrez is likely to be tempted to join the North London giants as well. Arsenal managed to secure Champions League qualification last season and they were in the title race as well. They have made an impressive start to the current campaign as well and they are expected to push for the title once again.

Gutierrez will be excited to join a club with an ambitious project and it would be a major step up in his career as well.

Apparently, the defender’s market value is around €20 million and a club with Arsenal’s resources should be able to pay that without any problems. It remains to be seen whether the Gunners decide to sign the player during the January transfer window.