Stat shows how Arsenal have completely nullified the threat of Erling Haaland in two games this season

Erling Haaland has barely had a kick for Manchester City against Arsenal in his two games against the Gunners this season.

Stats show the Norway international’s xG (expected goals) against Arsenal in the Community Shield and in yesterday’s Premier League clash was 0.00 on both occasions.

That’s a pretty crazy figure for such a talented goal-scorer, with William Saliba’s presence in the team looking key for Mikel Arteta’s side – a reminder of what they lost when he missed the end of last season through injury and the Gunners surrendered their lead at the top of the table while he was out.

See below for this crucial metric from The xG Philosophy…

Erling Haaland accumulated 0.00(xG) against Arsenal today. — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) August 6, 2023

Erling Haaland accumulated 0.00(xG) against Arsenal this evening. — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) October 8, 2023

Haaland is one of the very best strikers in the world, playing in probably the best team in the world, though of course City were missing two hugely important players in Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri yesterday.

But of course Haaland still had the likes of Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva behind him, while a player as good as Jack Grealish was still only on the bench.

Arsenal, meanwhile, were without star forward Bukayo Saka, while key defensive midfield player Thomas Partey only came on as substitute after missing much of this season through injury.