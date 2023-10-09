Piers Morgan names two potential transfer targets for Arsenal to become more serious title contenders

Speaking on talkSPORT, Piers Morgan believes Arsenal can compete with anyone in the world with a few changes, as he spoke optimistically about Arsenal’s future, especially if they make a big splash for a top striker in the January transfer window.

The first point Morgan made was that a fully fit Gunners defence is “the best defence in the country”. He made the point that Declan Rice “patrolling” in front of the two central defenders of William Saliba and Gabriel makes Arsenal “an impregnable team at the back”.

He did then go on to say he has worries about the goalkeeper situation, saying he isn’t feeling David Raya as the Arsenal number one, who looked a “nervous wreck” against Manchester City.

?“Ramsdale in goal & a striker in January, we can compete with anyone in the world!” ? “We’ve become a unified force. It’s that feeling from the start of the Wenger era.”@PiersMorgan is feeling VERY optimistic about #AFC’s potential, this season. ? pic.twitter.com/7oZFTPPk0I — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 9, 2023

Morgan then went on to speak about Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, saying that he “doesn’t think either of them are the kind of lethal, predatory striker that we need if we want to win the league”.

Instead Morgan suggested that the Gunners need to go into the market in January and acquire a centre forward. His suggestions were Ivan Toney or Victor Osimhen who he believes would be the “missing cog in this wheel”.

Arsenal have started the 2023/24 campaign with six wins and two draws in their opening eight Premier league games, as they currently sit second in the table joint on points with Tottenham. Spurs have scored two more goals than Arsenal which is the only thing separating the two sides at the top of the table.