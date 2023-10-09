“One of them will leave” – Gary Neville makes strong Arsenal transfer claim after Man City game

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has explained that he cannot see Arsenal continuing with both David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale for much longer.

The pundit, speaking in the video clip below, seems pretty confident that one of the two goalkeepers will end up leaving the Emirates Stadium in the next few months, as it’s so rare to see two top ‘keepers challenging for their first-team place like that.

See below as Neville admits it’s a strange situation, with Raya not exactly looking that convincing at times during the win over Manchester City, while Ramsdale didn’t do a lot wrong before he lost his place in the Arsenal starting XI…

?? “I don’t think it can work in the long-term.”@GNev2 believes either David Raya or Aaron Ramsdale will leave Arsenal within a year. ? pic.twitter.com/m9sFI4gIys — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 9, 2023

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Neville makes an intriguing prediction, so we’ll have to see if it comes to pass either in January or at the end of the season, but Arsenal fans will probably be hoping they can continue to have two top ‘keepers fighting for that number one spot.