O’Hara outraged at referee mistake during West Ham – Newcastle game

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara was not at all impressed by some of the refereeing he saw in the game between West Ham and Newcastle this weekend.

A thrilling encounter finished 2-2 at the London Stadium, but O’Hara insisted that Newcastle were lucky to keep Bruno Guimaraes on the pitch.

Speaking during punditry duty for Sky Sports, O’Hara made it clear he felt it was disgraceful that the Brazilian ace didn’t get sent off during the game.

“By the way, if I’m David Moyes after that game, I’m absolutely kicking off. Guimaraes shouldn’t be on the pitch, Newcastle are going to win the game and they should be down to ten men! It’s a disgrace!”

Fellow pundit Darren Ambrose added: “He’s right, it’s a red card. Guimaraes should have a red card and he was a key part of the second goal as well with the through ball over the top to Kieran Trippier.

“Look, it has to be said, he should have had two yellows.”

