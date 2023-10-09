La Liga outfit looking to raid Liverpool for 18-year-old prodigy

Spanish giants Sevilla are reportedly keeping tabs on the Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajčetić.

The former Celta Vigo midfielder has impressed with his cameos for the Liverpool first team since last season and the 18-year-old is expected to develop into an important first-team player for the Reds in the near future. His performances have attracted the attention of Sevilla, who are hoping to secure his services.

A report from Fichajes claims that Victor Orta is hoping to bring the midfielder to the Spanish club in the coming months and his market price could be around €15 million.

The talented young midfielder is rated highly at the Premier League club and it seems highly unlikely that Liverpool will sanction his departure any time soon. The Reds are in desperate need of a quality defensive midfielder and Bajcetic has shown that he has the ability to fill that void in the starting lineup.

Liverpool will be hoping to groom him into a key first team player over the next few months. The 18-year-old has the ability to develop into a top-class midfielder and he has had ample opportunities at Liverpool so far. There is no reason why the midfielder would look to leave the club any time soon.

Liverpool do not need to sell players either. Sevilla would have to be well over the odds in order to bring Liverpool to the negotiating table for the talented young midfielder.

