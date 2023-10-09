Ex Leeds United player Weston McKennie’s father John has taken a dig at his former club, by suggesting he will take some shots at the Leeds shirt as a target.

There was often noise surrounding McKennie and his attitude at Leeds, which was then highlighted over social media. This could be what has caused the tension between McKennie’s dad and the club, due to the accusations of his sons attitude.

LeedsAllOver has stood up for McKennie, saying he did not deserve the amount of criticism he received from the fans, but he was one of the players who wasn’t playing “nearly well enough for us.”

McKennie is now back with Juventus, and has made eight appearances this season in the Serie A. Juventus sit third in the league, and have managed five wins, two draws and only one loss in their opening eight games of the campaign.

The American international has found himself playing a slightly different role for Juventus at times this season, playing as a wing back as opposed to his natural central midfield position. Since earning his starting spot in the first game of September, McKennie has started every game since.