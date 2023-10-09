After joining Feyenoord on loan from Newcastle, Yankuba Minteh has had a fantastic start, but after their 2-0 victory over PEC Zwolle this Sunday, tha player has drawn criticism.

On Dutch TV, former PSV player Ibrahim Afellay called Minteh a “rough diamond with a lot to learn” after criticizing him for being selfish in the final third.

After the game, Feyenoord boss Arne Slot also criticized the youngster but believes he will only improve as the season goes by.

“I don’t know whether it is a lack of overview today, or whether it was an urge to want to score a goal himself.

“As far as I’m concerned, that’s not the same, because if you have an overview and you see someone standing free and think ‘well, today I’m going for my own chance’, that’s different from not seeing someone. Because in general I think he has the overview.

”But today he often went for his own chance, but it is true that he is always involved in threats, because he is of course so fast. But today he definitely didn’t get the maximum return out of it. He is still young and works very hard. He is also always willing to defend back. But I will look back carefully to see whether the overview was lacking or whether he thought I wanted to score a goal against this opponent.” – said Slot for Minteh.