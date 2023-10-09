After going 1-0 down early on, Newcastle managed to fight back to gain a 2-1 lead. However a late goal from West Ham in the 89th minute secured a draw for the Hammers, and meant Newcastle dropped two points.

West Ham took the lead through Tomas Soucek in the 8th minute, and went in at halftime 1-0 up. However a quickfire double from Alexander Isak in the 57th and 62nd minute fired Newcastle into the lead. Looking like they was going to take all three points, they had it snatched from under their noses in the 89th minute when Mohammed Kudus scored to equalise for West Ham and secure a point.

Read on for our Newcastle player ratings, and who stood out for the Magpies…

Nick Pope – 5 – Pope only made one save, but did have two punches and three high claims. He made a big error for the first West Ham goal though, caught out in no mans land for Emerson Palmieri to take it round him and pass it to Tomas Soucek for an easy tap in.

Dan Burn – 7 – Burn played well and kept Jarrod Bowen quiet down the flank, making three clearances and one interception. Burn also made one key pass from left back and created one big chances for Newcastle which isn’t usually his forte.

Fabian Schar – 7 – Schar did his job defensively, making a whopping nine clearances along with one tackle and one interception. Schar also attempted 10 long balls, four of which were successful.

Jamaal Lascelles – 7 – Lascelles also contributed positively in defence, making three clearances, two tackles and winning six out of his nine aerial duels. He also contributed in possession with 64 successful passes out of 74 attempted, giving him an 85% passing accuracy.

Kieran Trippier – 8 – Trippier really added attacking threat down the right for Newcastle, getting his assist for Isak’s second goal. Trippier made five key passes, created one big chance and made eight accurate long passes out of 10 attempted.

Sandro Tonali – 6 – Tonali didn’t have his best game, barely getting involved physically in the middle of the park, having zero aerial duels won or attempted, as well as only having one defensive action in the whole game (one tackle). Didn’t impose himself in this one.

Bruno Guimaraes – 6 – Was slightly more involved in central duels than Tonali with two defensive actions and one aerial duel attempted, but was a similar story, didn’t impost himself on the game and could have received two yellows in the first half.

Sean Longstaff – 5 – Longstaff also struggled alongside the other midfielders, having no defensive actions made, no aerial duels attempted, and picked up a yellow card. Also had the least touches and passes made for Newcastle in midfield.

Elliot Anderson – 6.5- Anderson played slightly further forward than he usually does for the Magpies, getting two shots off (both off target) and completing two out of two dribbles. He also made one key pass.

Alexander Isak – 8.5 – Scored the important goals and took them well. Got Newcastle back in the game when they needed it, and could’ve had a hatrick. Made great runs in behind all afternoon and caused West Ham problems.

Miguel Almiron – 6 – Not a very productive game for Almiron, only taking the one shot off target, and only attempting one cross which was unsuccessful. He was booked in the second half too, so was not a performance to remember.

Subs: Jacob Murphy 5, Callum Wilson 4, Matt Targett N/A.