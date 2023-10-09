Shearer spotted 24-year-old Newcastle man going mad teammates vs. West Ham

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has commented on a slightly concerning performance by the Magpies in their frustrating 2-2 draw with West Ham on Sunday.

Having enjoyed a famous win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek, Newcastle weren’t quite at their best in their trip to the London Stadium.

Shearer feels Alexander Isak showed his frustration at one point, as things were going so badly for Newcastle.

“It was a really slow start in the first-half, they never got going at all,” Shearer said.

“There was no intensity, there was no support, no energy, no press.

“Everything that was about Newcastle’s game that was impressive, it includes all of those things, but it just didn’t happen.

“Just watch Isak’s reaction here, he is looking around, crying out for some help and, look, he’s saying is there any chance of some support up there.”