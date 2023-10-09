Premier League team of the week: Arsenal, Chelsea & Man Utd stars feature in BBC line up

The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United players featuring after strong performances over the weekend.

The Gunners beat Manchester City 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium yesterday in what is surely the result of the weekend, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring what could be a crucial winner in this year’s title race.

Garth Crooks was certainly impressed by Arsenal, putting both Declan Rice and William Saliba in his best XI on BBC Sport, while there were some other big names in there too.

Scott McTominay was the hero for Manchester United, scoring twice in stoppage time to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Brentford, while Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling also deservedly gets in after shining in the Blues’ 4-1 win over Burnley.

Elsewhere, Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah bagged two goals in the Reds’ 2-2 draw with Brighton, while Alexander Isak had another good game for Newcastle, and Crooks perhaps showed a touch of pro-Tottenham bias by awarding them three places for beating Luton Town 1-0.

Fulham’s Willian and Everton’s Jack Harrison complete the line up as the Premier League comes to a temporary halt for another international break.

