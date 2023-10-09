West Ham United are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential January transfer window deal for Brahim Diaz, who is already unsure about his future at Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old has had a rather up-and-down career so far, failing to make much of a breakthrough in his days as a youngster at Manchester City, before impressing in a three-year loan spell at AC Milan from current club Real Madrid.

Back at the Bernabeu this season, Diaz is once again not getting much first-team action, and it seems he could already be on the move this winter, with West Ham eyeing him up, according to Spanish outlet Todo Fichajes.

West Ham would surely do well to snap up a talent like Diaz, while the player himself might also do well to accept such a move if it offers him the chance to play more regularly again.

The Spaniard has shown what he can do when he gets the chance, as he did at Milan, so it will be interesting to see if he’s ready to join the Hammers or other clubs around Europe this January.