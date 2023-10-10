Alisha Lehmann reveals personal request from Drake in leaked DM’s

Alisha Lehmann has revealed a personal conversation with Drake after the rapper sent her a DM.

The Aston Villa star is one of the most popular WSL players in the world with over 15 million followers currently on her Instagram page alone.

The Swiss international joined Villa in 2021 after loan spells at West Ham and Everton.

In a recent interview on German rapper Shirin David’s Youtube channel, she revealed that she received a DM from Drake with a personal request.

“That was only three days ago. Drake wrote to me! He asked me for a jersey.” she said.

Lehmann’s stardom has seemingly come from nowhere as she revealed that a lot of people don’t even know that she is a footballer in an interview with talkSPORT.

“Some people just see Instagram and social media and don’t even know I actually play football, when I don’t post a football picture for a week, people say, ‘oh she doesn’t even play” she said.