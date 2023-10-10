Gabriel Jesus has revealed that he wanted to play as a nine when he joined Arsenal but is now happy to play wherever the team needs him.

The Brazilian striker has been a revelation for the Gunners since signing for £45m last summer.

Although not prolific in front of goal the Brazilian has transformed the team with his dynamism, creativity and versatility.

It is this versatility that convinced Arteta that the 26-year-old was the perfect number nine as he has already featured out on both wings this season.

The Gunners have suffered an injury crisis with the attacking department being hit the hardest.

After recovering from his own injury, Jesus has covered for Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing and recently on the right for Bukayo Saka against Manchester City on the weekend.

When asked about his preferred position, Jesus revealed that he told Arteta he wanted to be a number nine when he arrived but is now happy to help the team.

‘It’s worth pointing out that I’ve been playing a lot of roles at Arsenal.’ The Brazilian said while on international duty via the Metro.

‘Obviously when I chose to move from [Manchester] City to Arsenal, Edu and Arteta spoke to me, and I made it clear that I’d like to play 9. That was Arsenal’s idea, for me to play 9, loose.

‘This season has been different, we’ve had injuries and in the last few games I’ve played three up front. For a while, I thought I’d just say I wanted to play 9, but I’m here to help the team.

‘I’m blessed by God to have this talent and the versatility to play in all three forward positions. I prefer not to choose.’