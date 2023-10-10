According to Fichajes, Aston Villa ‘would be willing’ to spend up to €30 million on Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.

The Spaniard might make a comeback to the Premier League following his loan stint at Arsenal.

Monchi and Unai Emery appear to be the sources of Aston Villa’s interest in the player; the latter has ‘maintained communication’ with the player and has insisted that he would play a significant part at Villa Park if he joins.

Such a sum would enable Real Madrid to recoup their investment in a player who has demonstrated talent but hasn’t yet established himself as a vital player despite working for several different coaches.

Real Madrid would be willing to do business when transfer window reopens in January.