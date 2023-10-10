Eden Hazard announces retirement from professional football

Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 32, after a brilliant 16 year career.

Hazard has decided to retire after realising “you must listen to yourself and say stop at the right time” and he believes now is the right time to end his playing career. The Belgian made 623 club appearances, as well as 126 senior caps for Belgium.

In his career Hazard played for Lille, Chelsea and Real Madrid, winning one Ligue 1 title, one Coupe de France, two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup, two Europa Leagues, two La Liga titles, one Copa del Rey, one Supercopa de Espana, one Champions League and one UEFA Super Cup.

Hazard had his best years at Chelsea winning two Premier League titles and scooping up multiple individual awards along the way, such as PFA players player of the year, PFA fans player of the year, FWA footballer of the year, as well as making four PFA Premier League Team of the Years, and two FIFA FIFPRO Men’s World 11’s whilst at Chelsea.

The Belgian made 352 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 110 goals and providing 92 assists for the club. Many regard Hazard as one of Chelsea’s best ever players and club legend.

Hazard then made his dream move to Real Madrid after spending seven years with the Blues. He spent his final four years with Madrid from 2019-2023, making 76 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists, winning two La Liga titles and a Champions League title along the way.