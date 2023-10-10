Eden Hazard best Chelsea goals, featuring solo stunners vs Arsenal and Liverpool – video

Eden Hazard has announced his retirement, so we thought we’d take a look back at a video of his best goals in a Chelsea shirt in what ended up being a glittering career in the Premier League.

The Belgian forward was unplayable at his peak, often taking on entire defences by himself, including in particularly memorable style for goals against Arsenal and Liverpool.

Watch Hazard’s best Chelsea goals below as the game bids farewell to one of its most elegant and graceful performers…

Looking back at how good Hazard was at Chelsea, it’s a mystery why he couldn’t reproduce anything close to that kind of form during his final few years at Real Madrid.

It’s sad to see such a top talent retiring at the age of just 32, but he’s certainly made his mark on the beautiful game.