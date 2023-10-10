According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Kalvin Phillips’ return to Leeds United “is all but ruled out” as the midfielder approaches departure from Manchester City.

Since moving from Elland Road to the Etihad Stadium before the start of last season in a transaction worth up to £45 million, Phillips has had trouble getting playing time.

Tuesday’s i newspaper reported that Everton and Newcastle United of the Premier League are both interested in signing Phillips, who is increasingly likely to leave City in January.

“Due to the finances in Phillips’ City contract, a Leeds return is all but ruled out.

“However a switch to a fellow Premier League side is not out of the question in the coming months.”

The England international is more than capable of filling in for Newcastle or Everton after excelling for Leeds in the Premier League and representing England at the Euro 2021.