Liverpool are scouting many central defensive options in the transfer market at the moment, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

The Reds have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie as one potential option in that area of their squad, but Romano has played down talk of the Merseyside giants having any specific names on their list at the moment.

Instead, it seems Liverpool are looking at a long list of names who could help them in that department, with Hincapie perhaps one of many being considered by the club.

Liverpool focused on midfield in the summer, making four new signings in the form of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to replace Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner as they all left Anfield.

Now, however, there could be a switch to prioritising signings in defence, and one imagines fans would welcome a top young talent like Hincapie if possible.

Discussing the latest on Liverpool’s transfer plans, Romano said: “Some Liverpool fans have been asking me about the club’s plans in central defence, as there was interest in signing someone in that position during the summer, though in the end there was so much to do in midfield, they focused on that area as a priority and brought in four new players.

“So, what now? Piero Hincapie is someone who keeps being linked with Liverpool, there’s always this rumour around but at the moment it’s nothing serious or concrete. Liverpool have been scouting many centre backs and also Hincapie is among them, but really nothing else. No negotiations, no direct talks at this stage.”