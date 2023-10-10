Exclusive: Liverpool could make transfer decision soon on “very talented prospect”, says expert

Liverpool could make a decision soon on the transfer situation regarding young midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, as it looks like he faces a tougher task breaking into the first-team this season.

The 18-year-old made a real impression when injuries meant he got a run of games in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team last season, but he’s since had some fitness issues of his own, limiting his playing time this term.

The flurry of new midfield signings over the summer for Liverpool could also be an issue for Bajcetic, with Fabrizio Romano discussing the youngster’s situation in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing today.

It seems nothing has been decided on Bajcetic just yet, but Romano wouldn’t rule out LFC deciding to perhaps send the Spain Under-21 international out on loan, depending on what his playing time looks like by January.

Liverpool clearly rate Bajcetic highly, though, according to Romano, who says they feel they have a top prospect on their hands.

“There’s also been some speculation about a possible loan move for youngster Stefan Bajcetic. He hasn’t played as much this season, partly due to injury problems, but he’s still considered an important player for present and future of the club, with Liverpool feeling they have a very talented prospect on their hands,” Romano said.

“It’s not looking easy for him to break back into the side with so many signings of course, but at the moment Liverpool have not made any decision on Bajcetic, so we will see what happens later this year.”