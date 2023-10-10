Man United legend will be offered ambassadorial role if takeover concludes successfully

It’s been almost a year since the Glazer family appeared to suggest that they would be open to selling Man United, however, as we approach the 12 month anniversary since ‘strategic alternatives’ were being explored, the only major pieces of business done with regards to a takeover is that both Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe have passed the various stages in the process to date.

A £6bn valuation appears to be the sticking point and both sides appear to be unwilling to budge from their current positions at this point.

Should Sheikh Jassim’s bid end up being successful, there’s a potential ambassadorial role awaiting one former Man United legend.

True icon status when applied to footballers is reserved for the select few, but David Beckham certainly fits into that category.

Ever since he burst onto the scene as a youngster with the Red Devils he’s been destined for greatness.

The 1998 World Cup debacle aside, Beckham has excelled wherever he’s been, and he continues to hit all of the right notes as both football club owner and ambassador for various companies and causes.

It’s no wonder that Sheikh Jassim wants him on board in a similar role, per talkSPORT, as that’s likely to again raise the profile of the club in certain strategic territories, and put this fading giant back on the world stage.