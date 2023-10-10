Manchester United are reportedly keen on the Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the most promising midfield talents in the Spanish league and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Red Devils.

Manchester United could certainly use a midfield controller like him and they have tried to sign players like Frenkie De Jong in the past.

Zubimendi is likely to improve further with coaching and experience and he could develop into a top-class central midfielder for the Red Devils if they can secure his services. As per Fichajes, the Premier League side will face competition from Italian giants AC Milan, who are keen on signing the player as well.

Zubimendi will add control, composure and technical ability in the middle middle of the park for the Red Devils. He could be the ideal partner for players like Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat.

Manchester United have not been able to dominate midfield contests this season and they will need someone who can control the tempo of the game. It remains to be seen whether they decide to come forward with a concrete proposal to sign the Spanish international midfielder.

The 24-year-old is a player with immense potential and he would be a solid long-term investment. Manchester United are not the only club keen on signing him and the Red Devils must look to act quickly if they want to beat the competition and secure his signature.