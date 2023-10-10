Leif Davis, a former Leeds United defender, now leads the Championship in assists after he assisted another goal during Ipswich Town’s weekend victory against Preston North End.

Davis now leads all players in the Championship with six assists. The 23-year-old has made four of them in his last two outings after destroying Hull City last week.

The irony that Leeds sold Davis for only £1million in the summer will not escape anyone at Elland Road, especially after injuries to Junior Firpo and Stuart Dallas.

Connor Chaplin, Ipswich Town’s topscorer praised Davis for his deliveries as he scored after another top delivery from the 23-year-old.

“It was one straight off the training ground, I’m not going to lie!” Chaplin beams, speaking on ITV Sport’s EFL Highlights Show. “I’ve got so much trust in Leif Davis’ left foot.

“He’s so, so good.”