talkSPORT pundit Ally McCoist believes Jadon Sancho should apologise to Erik ten Hag after showing “lack of respect” after his criticism from the manager.

McCoist believes Sancho should knuckle down and get back in the team, taking the criticism on board, rather than fighting back and speaking out. He also made the point that he “would never have dreamt of going public” if he was criticised by the manager.

Later in the discussion, McCoist eluded to the fact that there is two sides to the story and we don’t know all the details, but the easy option would be for Sancho to leave the club and return to Dortmund, but McCoist believes the correct thing to do would be apologise and get himself back in the team.

“Knuckle down & get back in the team!” ? “The easy option is to get away, back to Dortmund. The correct one is to apologise.” Ally McCoist urges Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag and return to the #MUFC team. pic.twitter.com/LcIoRMSFvT — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 10, 2023

Manchester United have started the season poorly, with four wins and four losses to their name inside the opening eight Premier League fixtures. This has them sat in 10th place, on 12 points going into the international break.

Sancho has only made three appearances in the 2023/24 campaign thus far, and has a total of 76 minutes for the Red Devils in those three games. Man Utd face Sheffield United after the international break before travelling to Seville in the Champions League.