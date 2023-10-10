“You do wonder…” – Pundit hints at Eden Hazard issue after “really sad” retirement news

Chelsea FC
Posted by

talkSPORT pundit Alex Crook has spoken about the retirement of Eden Hazard and the sad reality that he has retired at only the age of 32.

Speaking on talkSPORT Crook waxed lyrical about Hazard’s quality, listing all of his achievements at Chelsea and how his career took a real downward turn after getting his “dream move” to Real Madrid in 2019.

Crook also went on to question if Hazard has looked after himself as well as he could have done, as he is retiring at the age of 32 which for most modern day footballers is an early retirement.

Hazard left Chelsea in 2019 after winning his final trophy as a Chelsea player under Maurizio Sarri, winning the UEFA Europa League final in Baku against Arsenal. The game finished 4-1 to Chelsea with Hazard scoring two and providing an assist for Pedro.

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist claims 24 year-old is very likely to leave Chelsea in January
UK and Republic of Ireland confirmed as hosts for EURO 2028
Palace set to approach 50-year-old boss as Roy Hodgson replacement

After the Europa League final it seemed everyone knew Hazard’s time at Chelsea was up, with emotional interviews taking place at the games conclusion. Hazard went on to play his final four years with Real Madrid from 2019-2023, making 76 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists for the club, winning two La Liga titles and a Champions League title along the way.

More Stories Eden Hazard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.