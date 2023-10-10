“You do wonder…” – Pundit hints at Eden Hazard issue after “really sad” retirement news

talkSPORT pundit Alex Crook has spoken about the retirement of Eden Hazard and the sad reality that he has retired at only the age of 32.

Speaking on talkSPORT Crook waxed lyrical about Hazard’s quality, listing all of his achievements at Chelsea and how his career took a real downward turn after getting his “dream move” to Real Madrid in 2019.

Crook also went on to question if Hazard has looked after himself as well as he could have done, as he is retiring at the age of 32 which for most modern day footballers is an early retirement.

“It’s really sad, actually.” ??? ? “His career declined since that dream move to Real Madrid. He’s only 32!” Alex Crook looks back on Eden Hazard’s career, after he’s announced his retirement. pic.twitter.com/imqTGqA00Y — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 10, 2023

Hazard left Chelsea in 2019 after winning his final trophy as a Chelsea player under Maurizio Sarri, winning the UEFA Europa League final in Baku against Arsenal. The game finished 4-1 to Chelsea with Hazard scoring two and providing an assist for Pedro.

After the Europa League final it seemed everyone knew Hazard’s time at Chelsea was up, with emotional interviews taking place at the games conclusion. Hazard went on to play his final four years with Real Madrid from 2019-2023, making 76 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists for the club, winning two La Liga titles and a Champions League title along the way.