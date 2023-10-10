Pundits clash on live radio show over Newcastle United striker

The great thing about football is that it remains a game of opinions, and one pundit couldn’t believe it when another didn’t choose a Newcastle United striker for his team of the week.

When awards are given out for man of the match and so forth, it’s often easy to agree with the selection as one or two players will have been head and shoulders above their colleagues.

Some might even have scored a goal or two to cement their performance as being the best on the day.

Against West Ham at the weekend, Alexander Isak was on fire. The striker bagged a brace and was a post’s width away from getting a well-deserved hat-trick.

It was undoubtedly one of the performances of the weekend, but talkSPORT’s Andy Townsend decided against picking him for his weekly ‘Monday morning five-a-side team.’

Instead, Townsend erred between Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Fulham’s Willian, eventually plumping for the Egyptian King.

“You are winding me up!” radio colleague, Ally McCoist, said on talkSPORT at the time.

Comically, McCoist then went on to suggest that Townsend was lucky there was only a minute left of the show as the decision not to include Isak had clearly irked him and he wanted to have an argument with him for the following five to 10 minutes.