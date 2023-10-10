Tottenham have emerged as unlikely early contenders for the Premier League title following an impressive start to the league campaign.

Few would have predicted as much following the sale of talismanic striker Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, though the reality of the league table can’t be refuted.

Remaining at the summit’s peak, however, with the likes of Arsenal, incumbent champions Manchester City and Jurgen Klopp’s resurgent Liverpool outfit also on the rise will be quite the challenge.

With that goal in mind, Spurs are understood to have already begun plans for their next moves in the winter transfer market, according to sources close to CaughtOffside.

Inevitably, this may also see a couple of names – specifically Giovani Lo Celso and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – depart in the same period of time.

It’s thought that there is some interest in the former from Spain (with Postecoglou’s side open to loan offers), whilst Atletico Madrid’s interest in the latter could help finance a potential move for admired quantity Conor Gallagher of Chelsea.

That said, Postecoglou’s main priority, CaughtOffside understands, is to bolster the left flank in order to compensate for injuries to Ivan Perisic and Manor Solomon.

One name under consideration is former Celtic star Jota, now playing in the Saudi Pro League, who has since found himself sidelined from Al-Ittihad’s squad by Nuno Espirito Santo despite having switched clubs only two months ago.

It’s a situation that could work out well in Tottenham’s favour, of course, and lead to a potential transfer as early as the January transfer window.