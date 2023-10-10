UK and Republic of Ireland confirmed as hosts for EURO 2028

The UK and Republic of Ireland have been confirmed as the hosts for EURO 2028, with Turkey and Italy hosting EURO 2032.

EURO 2028 will take place in June and July, and will be hosted between England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. England previously hosted a EURO tournament in 1996, and in EURO 2020, England and Scotland were two of the eleven host countries with games being played in London and Glasgow.

This will be the first time Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland host games in the EURO’s, as the football associations of these five countries announced a joint bid for EURO 2024 in February 2022.

Before they get to enjoy EURO 2028 though, these sides are currently competing in qualification for EURO 2024 which is being hosted by Germany. England and Scotland are both currently top of their qualification groups, whilst Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland sit outside of qualifying spots in 4th, 5th and 4th.

The FA has also come out and stated that they do not want England to receive automatic qualification for EURO 2028 due to hosting the tournament, as they would prefer England to qualify through the formal route to prepare them ahead of the tournament.