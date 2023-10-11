Andros Townsend joins Luton Town on short-term contract

Luton Town have announced the signing of English winger Andros Townsend on a short-term contract until January 2024.

Townsend will wear the number 30 for Luton, and has said “I feel like its a good fit and these last couple of weeks have been good for both parties” when speaking on his move to the Hatters.

He believes he can help the team, and the manager has seen where Townsend can help the side. Another reason that may have helped his decision to join the Hatters is the fact that Luton is his local team, stating that he “lives 20-25 minutes away” so he has kept up with their progress over the years.

In his career, Townsend has played for Tottenham, Newcastle, Crystal Palace, Everton and now Luton, and along the way he has had loan spells with Yeovil Town, Leyton Orient, Milton Keynes Dons, Ipswich Town, Watford, Millwall, Leeds United, Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers.

Townsend has made 437 appearances so far in his career at senior club level, as well as having 13 senior caps for England (scoring three goals in these 13 appearances). He has made his most appearances at club level with Crystal Palace, making 185 appearances, scoring 16 goals and providing 28 assists for the Eagles.

Luton currently sit 17th in the Premier League, and will hope that the signing of Townsend can give them a boost in attacking areas, as well as adding some Premier League experience to their squad.