Antonio Conte would welcome Serie A return at Napoli after Tottenham debacle

It’s been a few months since Antonio Conte launched into his epic rant about Tottenham Hotspur which brought about his demise at the club.

Whether or not what he had to say was agreed with by supporters, Daniel Levy was never doing to allow the Italian to stay in position after that.

In truth, the break between manager and club had been coming for some while, and the chat with the press was the final straw.

Conte’s rant has never been more accurate. pic.twitter.com/hAPPPPjj3Z — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) May 20, 2023

Since then, Conte has maintained a dignified silence and the media have left him alone by and large.

Calciomercato are now reporting that he’s ready to reappear from the shadows, however, with a switch to Napoli potentially on the cards.

The Partnopei, current reigning champions of Serie A, look highly likely to dispense with Rudi Garcia, who was only employed by Aurelio De Laurentiis a few months ago.

It appears that there is quite the disconnect between players and manager, and their current fifth place, some seven points behind leaders Milan, isn’t really too much of a surprise.

Though Garcia hasn’t been relieved of his duties just yet, it only seems to be a matter of time before the axe falls.

Calciomercato note that Conte has been like a coiled spring for a while now and can’t wait to get back into club management, with a move to Napoli particularly appealing.

Watch this space.