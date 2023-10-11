Argentina team news vs Paraguay

Argentina (2nd in World Cup Qualifying Standings) take on Paraguay (6th in World Cup Qualifying Standings) on Friday 13th of October, at the Estadio Mas Monumental, at 00:00 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Argentina were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Paraguay, despite having 70% possession and eight shots on target.

Argentina won in their last World Cup Qualifier, beating Bolivia 3-0. Goals from Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Tagliafico and Nicolas Gonzalez securing the victory and three points.

Paraguay however lost their previous World Cup Qualifier, losing 1-0 to Venezuela. The only goal in the game coming from Salomon Rondon in the 93rd minute, scoring from the penalty spot to win the game.

How to watch Argentina vs Paraguay

Date: Friday, October 13th, 2023

Kickoff: 00:00 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: FIFA+ (Subscription required)

Venue: Estadio Mas Monumental

Team News:

Argentina will be without Lisandro Martinez through injury, as well as Juan Foyth and Paulo Dybala who have withdrawn from the squad due to injuries. Carlos Alcaraz of Southampton has been named in the squad and could receive his first cap for Argentina over this international break.

Predicted XI:

Argentina: Martinez, Tagliafico, Otamendi, Romero, Molina, Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul, Gonzalez, Alvarez, Messi.

Paraguay: Carlos, Alonso, Gomez, Balbuena, Rojas, Ortiz, Cubas, Villasanti, Sosa, Avalos, Almiron.