Brazil team news vs Venezuela

Brazil (1st in World Cup Qualifying Standings) take on Venezuela (5th in World Cup Qualifying Standings) on Friday 13th of October, at the Arena Pantanal, at 01:30 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Brazil managed to beat Venezuela 3-1. Goals from Marquinhos, Gabriel Barbosa and Antony for Brazil, and a goal from Eric Ramirez for Venezuela.

Brazil won their last World Cup Qualifier, beating Peru 1-0. The only goal of the game was scored by Marquinhos in the 90th minute, to win the game and secure three points.

Venezuela also won their last World Cup Qualifier, beating Paraguay 1-0. The only goal of this game was scored by Salomon Rondon in the 93rd minute from the penalty spot, to win the game.

How to watch Brazil vs Venezuela

Date: Friday, October 13th, 2023

Kickoff: 01:30 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: FIFA+ (Subscription required)

Venue: Arena Pantanal

Team News:

Brazil will be without Eder Militao, Renan Lodi, Caio Henrique, Vanderson, Joelinton and Raphinha who are all out through injury problems. The rest of the squad remains the same.

Predicted XI:

Brazil: Ederson, Augusto, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Guimaraes, Vinicius Junior, Neymar, Rodrygo, Richarlison.

Venezuela: Romo, Navarro, Angel, Osorio, Gonzalez, Soteldo, Martinez, Herrera, Sosa, Rondon, J. Martinez