Christophe Galtier signs contract as new Al Duhail head coach

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Christophe Galtier has signed his contract as the new Al Duhail head coach in Qatar.

Galtier who was dismissed as the PSG manager after just one year in charge on July 5th, 2023, has now signed his contract to take over Qatar Stars League side Al Duhail.

All four of Galtier’s previous managerial jobs were in the French league, with stints at Saint-Etienne, Lille, Nice and of course PSG.

?? Understand Christophe Galtier has just signed his contract as new Al Duhail head coach, in Qatar. João Sacramento and Thierry Oleksiak, both part of his coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/eDVGl73gxo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 11, 2023

Galtier managed Saint-Etienne from 2009-2017, managing 351 games and averaging 1.56 PPM (points per match). He then joined Lille in 2017 and spent four seasons there until 2021, managing 152 games and averaging 1.74 PPM.

In 2021, Galtier joined Nice, staying there for one season until 2022. In this time he managed 43 games, and averaged 1.84 PPM. Then lastly he made the move to PSG in 2022, staying there for the one season until 2023, managing 50 games and averaging 2.16 PPM.

Galtier has two Ligue 1 titles to his name, one with Lille and one with PSG. He also managed to win the Coupe de la Ligue with Saint-Etienne in the 2012/13 season, took Nice to the Coupe de France final (finishing runners up) and won the Trophee des Champions with PSG. He has also been awarded the Ligue 1 Manager of the Year on three occasions.