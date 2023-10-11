Croatia vs Turkey team news

Croatia (1st in European Qualifying Group D) take on Turkey (2nd in European Qualifying Group D) on Thursday 12th of October, at the Opus Arena, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Croatia beat Turkey 2-0 at the Timsah Arena. An unlikely brace from Mateo Kovacic secured the win for Croatia and three points on the board.

Croatia won their last qualifying game, beating Armenia 1-0 at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium. The only goal of the game being scored by Andrej Kramaric.

Turkey drew in their last qualifier, drawing 1-1 with Armenia in the Yeni Eskisehir Stadyumu. Goals from Artak Dashyan for Armenia and Bertug Ozgur Yildirim for Turkey.

How to watch Croatia vs Turkey

Date: Thursday, October 12th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Opus Arena

Team News:

Turkey will be without Ardu Guler through injury, Merih Demiral through suspension, and Cengiz Under who has not been called up for Turkey. Meanwhile Kenan Yildiz has received his first call up to the squad.

Croatia will be without Luka Ivanusec who started the last two European Qualifiers as he is out through injury, whilst Ivan Perisic also misses out after his ACL injury that will keep him out for some time.

Predicted XI:

Croatia: Livakovic, Sosa, Gvardiol, Sutalo, Juranovic, Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric, Brekalo, Petkovic, Kramaric.

Turkey: Cakir, Ozkacar, Soyuncu, Bardakci, Celik, Yuksek, Akturkoglu, Kokcu, Calhanoglu, Kahveci, Yilmaz.