Journalist Dean Jones thinks that if Newcastle keeps turning St James’ Park into a fortress by creating an unforgettable atmosphere during Champions League games, some of the biggest names in the world will be interested in joining them.

Jones is aware that Howe wants to stick with this current transfer strategy rather than investing big money on stars whose egos can cause conflict in the locker room.

The journalist claims players like Kylian Mbappe were impressed by St. James’ Park atmosphere and plenty other players might be attracted to play at the stadium.

“Nights like that are definitely going to help them sign massive players in the future, but it’s kind of Eddie Howe’s worst nightmare because he doesn’t want any superstars coming in just yet.

“Mbappe, playing in a game like that, would have been getting an understanding and a realisation of what Newcastle were actually building. If you think back to when Mbappe, for example, was being linked with Newcastle when they were first taken over, I’m sure it was all very much dismissed by him and he barely gave it a second thought.

“But, suddenly, you’re at St James’ Park getting absolutely smashed by them, you’re hearing the atmosphere and seeing what they might be building.”