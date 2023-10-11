England team news vs Australia

England take on Australia on Friday 13th of October, in an international friendly, at Wembley Stadium, at 19:45 PM (BST).

England are unbeaten since their World Cup loss to France in December 2022. Australia however come into this game with three losses in their last five.

England won their last game, beating Scotland 3-1 in an international friendly. Goals from Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane for England, and an own goal from Harry Maguire for Scotland.

Australia drew in their last outing, 2-2 with Mexico in an international friendly. Goals from Raul Jimenez and Cesar Huerta for Mexico, and goals from Harry Souttar and Martin Boyle for Australia.

How to watch England vs Australia

Date: Friday, October 13th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Channel 4

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Team News:

Raheem Sterling has missed out on the England squad yet again, along with Eberechi Eze who has also been left out by Southgate. The likes of Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips keep their spots despite lack of first team football at club level. John Stones has also returned to the squad, and Bukayo Saka has withdrawn due to injury.

Predicted XI:

England: Pickford, Trippier, Colwill, Stones, Walker, Rice, Bellingham, Rashford, Maddison, Foden, Kane.

Australia: Ryan, Rowles, Burgess, Souttar, Atkinson, McGree, Irvine, Baccus, Boyle, Metcalfe, Duke.