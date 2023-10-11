Ivan Toney makes preference over next club as January transfer grows more likely

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is expected to leave the London club in January once he returns to action following his ban for betting violations and the 27-year-old has a preference over which club he wants to join.

The Englishman has been the Bees’ prime source of goals since returning to the Premier League and last season was an exceptional one for Toney, finishing in the top three highest goalscorers in the Premier League with 20.

However, an eight-month ban for breaching the FA’s betting rules prevented him from adding to that and according to the Daily Mirror, the Brentford striker is keen on a move to Arsenal once he returns.

? Brentford striker Ivan Toney is keen on a move to Arsenal when his eight-month ban for breaching the FA's betting rules is up in January. (Source: Daily Mirror) pic.twitter.com/EeZs2W68JL — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) October 11, 2023

The striker is a top target for both Arsenal and Chelsea and a new report from TeamTalk states that it is the Gunners that are pushing for the 27-year-old the hardest. The North London club have been working behind the scenes on a potential deal to bring the Brentford man in this winter with the latest conversations between both parties happening as recently as a few days ago.

The 27-year-old is said to be a huge fan of Mikel Arteta’s team and has been watching them with real interest.

The report says that Brentford are hoping to land up to £80 million for their star man in January but Arsenal will certainly try to get the number nine for much less.