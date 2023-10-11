Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha remains open to a transfer to Bayern Munich in January if the possibility should arise again.

The Portugal international has shone during his time at Craven Cottage, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he soon made the step up to playing for one of Europe’s elite.

Bayern still want a defensive midfielder this January, and Palhinha looks likely to be one of the names on their list again this winter, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

Palhinha has also been linked with Liverpool in a recent report by Anfield Watch, with the Reds perhaps still requiring a bit of work in that area of the pitch after losing so many players in that position during the summer.

Liverpool ended up replacing Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain with Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai, but arguably still need more of a natural number 6 player in that department.

Romano didn’t comment on any possibility of a move to Liverpool, but it seems Bayern could be one to watch again.

He said: “Joao Palhinha – I’m still told that Bayern will insist for Joao Palhinha in January. They will sign a new DM this winter, for sure, and Palhinha remains one of the names on their list.

“The player would also be open to making this move happen, then it depends on Bayern-Fulham negotiations. We will see later this winter.”