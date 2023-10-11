Exclusive: Liverpool youngster’s situation is “clear” amid transfer speculation, says expert

The situation surrounding Liverpool youngster Stefan Bajcetic is “clear”, according to LFC writer Neil Jones in the latest edition of his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

The talented 18-year-old midfielder did well upon being called up into the first-team last season, but a flurry of new signings in the middle of the park this summer surely now means it’s going to be harder for him to get much playing time.

Still, responding to some transfer rumours about Bajcetic possibly going out on loan, Jones has stressed that he sees the Spaniard as staying at Anfield for the time being and forming a part of Jurgen Klopp’s squad once he overcomes some fitness issues.

Discussing the Bajcetic rumours and his current situation, Jones said: “Stefan Bajcetic’s situation for now is clear; he needs to get back to full fitness and then go from there. He’s suffered a calf issue after making his long-awaited return from an adductor problem, and is going to be sidelined until after the international break.

“At 18 (he turns 19 later this month), Liverpool were prepared for such bumps in the road. Bajcetic was promoted swiftly to the first team last season and there was always the risk that the extra intensity, coupled with his own natural physical development, would cause injury and fitness issues. There is no great concern at Kirkby, it is seen as pretty standard for a young, up and coming player.

“In terms of a loan, I’d be surprised. Bajcetic is a player who is very highly thought of, and one who has the natural skillset to flourish in this version of Liverpool. He is technically good, has a good defensive instinct and plays with confidence and conviction.

“He was given a lot of responsibility in a struggling side last season, and there is a lot of excitement as to what he might be able to bring to a more cohesive outfit going forward. Allowing him to leave on loan in January would not make a great deal of sense in that regard.”

Liverpool fans will surely be hoping that Bajcetic can still make it at the club, and it seems Jones is confident that the teenager remains highly regarded by those inside Anfield.