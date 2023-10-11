Eight Newcastle United players who are set to leave in 2024

Newcastle United could reportedly be bidding farewell to as many as eight players at the end of the season.

According to Newcastle World, the Magpies have eight first-team players who are set to be out of contract, so it could be that we’ll be seeing the last of them at St James’ Park.

The names mentioned in the report are Jamaal Lascelles, Loris Karius, Fabian Schar, Javier Manquillo, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Mark Gillespie and Emil Krafth.

Most of those are no longer key players in Eddie Howe’s side, though one imagines many fans would like to see the likes of Schar and Lascelles staying on as squad players at the very least.

