Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz has reportedly been linked to West Ham and is reportedly open to a move.

At Real Madrid, the former Man City youth is having difficulty getting consistent playing time after having success while on loan at AC Milan.

“It’s claimed the situation of versatile attacker, Brahim Diaz, is being closely monitored by the Hammers,” TEAMTalk reports.

“The Spaniard – who operates primarily in an attacking midfield role akin to Paqueta – returned to parent club Real over the summer…

“However, he’s found chances at the Bernabeu in desperately short supply and has been afforded just one start across all competitions this season. As such, the report claims Diaz is ‘considering leaving the Spanish capital to try his luck elsewhere.’”