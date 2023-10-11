Reliable Leeds journalist says two new contracts are on the way for key men

Leeds United are in talks over extending the contracts of football advisor Nick Hammond and Gary Penrice.

That is according to Phil Hay of the Athletic, who reports that Leeds were so pleased with the work of both Hammond and Penrice during the summer, that they are now willing to offer them both new deals.

This summer was a huge one for the Yorkshire club following their relegation from the Premier League and in the end, it turned out well. Daniel Farke was appointed as the club’s new manager and from there, Hammond was able to get to work on moving several players on, including the majority of last season’s squad.

Hammond brought in Celtic’s former head of recruitment Penrice to help with the complicated process of moving players in and out. They are no so highly valued by Leeds, they are now set to be tasked with overseeing the transfer windows of January and next summer, as the Yorkshire club looks to return to the Premier League.