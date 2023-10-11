Spain vs Scotland team news and live stream

Spain (2nd in European Qualifying Group A) take on Scotland (1st in European Qualifying Group A) on Thursday 12th of October, at the Estadio de La Cartuja, at 19:45 PM (BST).

The last time these two sides faced, Scotland beat Spain 2-0 at Hampden Park in European Qualifying Group A. A brace from Scott McTominay secured the victory and three points for Scotland.

Spain won their last qualifying game, beating Cyprus 6-0 at the Los Carmenes Stadium. Goals from Gavi, Mikel Merino, Joselu, Ferran Torres (x2) and Alex Baena.

Scotland also won their last qualifying game, beating Cyprus 3-0 at the AEK Arena. Goals from Scott McTominay, Ryan Porteous and John McGinn to secure the win and three points.

How to watch Spain vs Scotland

Date: Thursday, October 12th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (BST)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: ViaPlay

Venue: Estadio de La Cartuja

Team News:

Spain are without Pedri, Yeremy Pino, Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Jose Gaya and Lamine Yamal all out of the squad through injury. Ansu Fati has been recalled to the Spain squad, whilst Bryan Zaragoza is the only first time call up.

Scotland are without Kieran Tierney, Ryan Jack and Kevin Nisbet through injury, but the rest of the squad remains similar with Jacob Brown and Lawrence Shankland re joining the set up.

Predicted XI:

Spain: Simon, Balde, Laporte, Le Normand, Carvajal, Ruiz, Rodri, Gavi, Williams, Morata, F. Torres.

Scotland: Gunn, Tierney, Hendry, Porteous, Robertson, McGregor, Gilmour, Hickey, McGinn, McTominay, Adams.